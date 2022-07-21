Watch Now
Arrest made after Cincinnati woman found dead along road in West Chester

West Chester Police investigate dead woman on side of road
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 11:14:54-04

WEST CHESTER, Ohio  — A man was arrested and charged after a woman was found dead in West Chester along Muhlhauser Road earlier this summer.

Miguel Angel Gomez Alvarez is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and failure to stop after a crash, according to court documents.

A security guard called police around 3:30 p.m. May 29 when he discovered the body of a dead woman along the side of Muhlhauser Road just west of State Route 747. Police identified the woman as 46-year-old Sherry Haywood of Cincinnati. Investigators said her body was along the road for 12 hours before it was discovered. The coroner's office said Haywood died from multiple traumatic injuries. Police said she was likely struck and killed by a vehicle.

Haywood was walking along an area that had no sidewalks, investigators said.

West Chester police said investigators located the suspect's vehicle June 2 in Springdale but Gomez-Alvarez was not arrested and taken into custody until Wednesday night.

A court date has not been set.

WCPO will update this news article when more information becomes available.

