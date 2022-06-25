LEBANON, Ohio — A man is dead after being struck by a car in Lebanon, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

At 5:29 a.m. Saturday, the Lebanon Police Department responded to a call from a driver saying they struck a male pedestrian. Police found that a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on the State Route 48 Bypass when they struck the man.

The 74-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

After further investigation from police, it was discovered the man had walked away from the Cedarview Rehabilitation and Nursing Care facility in Lebanon. After leaving the facility, the man crossed over the right-of-way fence, walked up the embankment and into the roadway where he was struck.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lebanon Highway Patrol Post. OSHP troopers were assisted on scene by the Lebanon Police Department and the Lebanon Fire Department.