Woman found dead on the side of the road in West Chester

Posted at 4:50 PM, May 29, 2022
WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on the side of the road, the West Chester Police Department said.

A security guard called West Chester police at 3:37 p.m. and reported finding the deceased female. The woman was found on the side of Muhlhauser Road, just west of State Route 747, police said.

The security guard who found the woman works for a nearby building.

The coroner is at the scene and police are investigating.

No further information will be available from West Chester police pending the coroner's investigation.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

