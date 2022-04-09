1 airlifted to hospital after pedestrian struck in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck Friday night near the YMCA in Middletown.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manchester Avenue. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, taking the person to Miami Valley Hospital.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

