1 airlifted to hospital after pedestrian struck in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck Friday night near the YMCA in Middletown.
Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manchester Avenue. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, taking the person to Miami Valley Hospital.
This story will be updated with more information when it is available.
READ MORE
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by TANK bus in Covington
'They were stranded': Video shows pedestrians stuck in middle of crosswalk on busy Cincinnati street