1 airlifted to hospital after pedestrian struck in Middletown

Nick Graham/Journal-News
A medical helicopter was called Friday, April 8, after a pedestrian was struck on Manchester Avenue in Middletown.
Posted at 11:37 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 23:37:33-04

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck Friday night near the YMCA in Middletown.

Officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian just before 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manchester Avenue. A medical helicopter was called to the scene, taking the person to Miami Valley Hospital.

This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

