Jennifer Ketchmark

When did you start working here? October 15, 2014

Where else have you worked? I started my career in Champaign, IL at WCIA TV. After 5 years in my home state and market, my family and I moved to Indianapolis, IN. There I worked at Fox 59 as the weekend evening meteorologist.

Where did you go to college? I received my bachelor’s degree from Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, IL. I majored in Communications Studies and minored in Broadcast Meteorology. After that I attended Mississippi State University to finish my meteorology education through their Broadcast Meteorology Program.

What are you most proud of when it comes to your work? I'm most proud of my engagement with the people in my community. I love getting involved in local organizations and also doing school talks. Teachers, I'm talking to you! If you want me to visit your classroom, just ask. I'm also readily available for your weather related questions through social media so never hesitate to ask about the forecast. I’m also proud of my NWA seal of approval. It’s something any broadcast meteorologist has to work very hard to achieve. It’s a testament of dedication to my job and my craft here at WCPO.

What are you most proud of in your own life?

My kids. I'm proud of the people they are becoming in this world. Stella is a teenager now, finding her own way in life and forming her own identity. I love that she loves school and hockey so much. And Conner is the happiest kid you'll meet and full of opinions. He always has something to say. You can say he gets that after his momma! They are the reason I get up at 1:30 a.m. each day. I know that at the end of my shift, I can be home to see this every afternoon after school.

​What do you love about living in the Tri-State?

I love that you can find something unique and new each year. We are marking 10 years of living here and we keep discovering cool new things to do. I personally love our parks and hiking areas. We love that so much "country fun" can be achieved while living so close to a big city. And of course the people make this place home for us. We've made wonderful friends since living here that are now an extension of family.

What are your favorite local hangouts/places, sports & cultural institutions?

My hangout spots are outdoor locations. If you haven't checked out Middle Creek Park in Boone County, add it to your list for a fun hike and you can jump in the creek. Miami Whitewater Forest is another favorite park area. Also, add a Florence Y'alls game to your list of things to experience in the Tri-State. Oh, let's not forget the Cincinnati Cyclones too!

All-time favorites...

My favorites have shifted a lot in the last 10 years. I've re-discovered a love for the outdoors and found some new passions, thanks to my kids pursuits. You'll find me camping, hiking, mountain biking or dirt biking on the weekends. Or, if I'm not outside, I'm either sewing or playing hockey with my kids. Yes, we are now a hockey family!

Apps I can't live without

I can't live without Storm Shield or the RadarScope app. But like anyone, my Facebook app, X and Instagram app are frequently in use on my phone.