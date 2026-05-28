Milford's 64th annual Frontier Days celebration kicks off Thursday with parade, live music

MILFORD, Ohio — Milford's annual Frontier Days celebration begins Thursday, bringing three days of festivities to Riverside Park.

"This is our 64th annual Frontier Days event and this year's theme is America 250 Home Town Proud," Milford-Miami Township Chamber of Commerce Second Vice President Ron Swogger said. "So for us it's just a way to showcase everything we love about Milford and Miami Township area."

WATCH: WCPO 9's Jennifer Ketchmark has a preview of what to expect at this year's Milford Frontier Days festival:

Milford Frontier Days festival kicks off Thursday

The festival kicks off Thursday at 5 p.m., with the Tri-State's second-largest parade — second only to Reds Opening Day — stepping off around 6:30 p.m. at the Milford Shopping Center on Lila Avenue. The parade wraps up on Main Street in downtown Milford.

Children of all ages can enjoy rides at Riverside Park, located at 425 Victor Stier Drive.

Visitors will find plenty of food at the park as well. Frontier Days food choices include fried bologna sandwiches, walking tacos; pulled pork, beef brisket, or chopped chicken BBQ sandwiches; chicken & turkey wraps, smoked fried wings, hot metts, brats, hot dogs, Italian sausage, pizza, stromboli, and calzones along with side favorites like fries, chips, pretzels and deep-fried pickles.

Click here for more information at the event's website.

Sweet treats include funnel cakes, elephant ears, caramel apples, cotton candy, deep-fried candy bars and deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos.

Visitors can also enjoy a variety of beers, wine, seltzers, vodka lemonades and bourbon with mixers, as well as Coke products and bottled water.

Live music is also a big part of the celebration. Lunchbox Band will perform from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday night. On Friday night, 4th Day Echo performs at 6 p.m., followed by Mojo Rizin' at 8 p.m. Then on Saturday, five bands are all set to play two-hour sets beginning at noon with Marty Slone, followed by Jet Pack Academy at 2 p.m., Turntable at 4 p.m., Late Night Freeway at 6 p.m. and Eastside Roots at 8 p.m.

"It won't be quiet down here, for sure," Swogger said. "So we look forward to everyone coming down here and seeing what we've got going on."

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday.

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