HARRISON, Ohio — If you're looking for a staycation idea on the water, Green Acres Kayak Rental outside Harrison is a destination worth considering.

The experience starts on land. You fill out waivers, pay at the front desk, grab a life jacket and board a bus that takes you 7 miles up the Whitewater River. From there, you grab a kayak and float back down the river to where you started.

The trip can be as short or as long as you want.

"Right now, on average, without even really paddling hard, you can do it in about two hours, but there are so many beaches and little islands out there. If you wanna bring a lunch and stay all day, it's easy to do," Ann Flanigan of Green Acres Kayak said.

Watch to see what a day on the Whitewater River looks like:

Green Acres Kayak Rentals offers a 7-mile float trip just outside Cincinnati

The river is lined with plenty of wildlife to enjoy along the way.

"Lots of birds, tons of blue heron, there's just so much wildlife out here. It's amazing," Flanigan said.

Flanigan told me one day she even saw a river otter.

At the 5-mile mark, paddlers can pull off at Jake's Place, a riverside stop with food and drinks.

"We have a perfect oasis over here. We have hamburgers, chicken, and all kinds of food to have. We have drinks, a bar, and more than anything, an atmosphere. You'll feel like you went on vacation here," Hagit Limor said, owner of Jake's.

WCPO Jake's Landing

After refueling, there are about two miles left on the river before three bridges signal the end of the float.

"I feel free. I feel like almost at one with nature. It's just an amazing experience," Flanigan said.

Green Acres does not accept reservations. Just show up between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and staff will bus you out to the starting point, where thousands of kayaks are ready to go.

Green Acres Kayak Jennifer and her kids enjoying the river

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.