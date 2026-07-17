From a heartfelt coffee shop to family-friendly fun in the park, Colerain Township has your Fridays covered

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — Fridays through the summer, Colerain Township has something to offer from the first cup of coffee in the morning to a free movie under the stars at night.

Start your morning at Just Love Coffee

Just Love Coffee may look unassuming from the outside, but inside customers find a space rich with coffee, food, and community — and a family honoring a loved one with each customer served.

"Chloe is in every cup of coffee we pour, she's in every sandwich and meal that we make," Just Love Coffee co-owner Ron Mosby said. "And if you look behind you, you'll see Chloe's Corner, a place dedicated to her.... It's peaceful and that's what we wanted when you come into the store."

WCPO Just Love Coffee - Colerain Township

The family's granddaughter, Chloe, died from neuroblastoma. Just Love Coffee has become their passion — serving customers and giving back to the community in her memory.

The shop serves breakfast and lunch, including whamlets. Just Love Coffee also sells coffee blends that benefit a variety of local causes. The shop is currently working on a muffin fundraiser to help raise funds for Madi's House, the charity WCPO 9 Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh and his wife founded after they lost their daughter.

Come for breakfast or lunch. You won't just leave with a full stomach, but also a full heart.

End your evening with a free movie at Colerain Park

As the sun goes down Friday evening, the Colerain Park Amphitheater will host its free "Sizzling Summer Entertainment Series."

This Friday night, Colerain Township continues its America 250 celebration with a special screening of Little Giants at 7:30 p.m.

"Tonight we have our Ohio Goes to the Movie Night. A big event we planned for America 250," event coordinator Debbie Potzner said. "Tonight we are showing Little Giants starring Ed O'Neill. The story is based in fictional Urbania, Ohio. It's a free event so everyone is welcome to attend. Come spend time in the community outdoors!"

Each Friday night through Sept. 4, the amphitheater will host family-friendly events, from an "America's Homecoming & Picnic" with a concert in the park by the Cincinnati Civic Orchestra on July 24 to more movie nights and concerts.

Click here to see the full schedule.

The park spans 29 acres of green space. In addition to the film, the event will feature a free balloon artist and face painting. The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. And don't worry, they'll have popcorn, too!

WCPO Colerain Park

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