WEATHER ALERT DAY: Timing out strong to severe storms

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The risk for strong to severe storms will return but this won't arrive to our area until late Wednesday night.

The sky is partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. We'll warm to the low 80s this afternoon with hit or miss clouds. The Reds game starts at 12:40 p.m. and will be dry, warm and breezy.

WCPO Afternoon storms stay to the north

Showers and storms will turn severe to our west in Illinois and Indiana this afternoon. A lot of this storm activity will be long-track supercells that produce damaging winds, very large hail and tornadoes. Eventually, that area of storm activity will move into our area but not until nearly midnight if not later for some locations.

Just because this system arrives overnight, doesn't mean it won't still have energy to utilize and turn severe. While daytime heating is gone, there is still lifting happening and turning in the winds. So the threat for damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will continue into our area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The farther east the storms go, well past I-75, storms will start to lose strength with time.

WCPO Storms by 9 p.m.

WCPO Storms by 2 a.m. Thursday

The SPC still has our area included in the "slight risk" for severe storms tonight. The SPC has continued to see the "enhanced risk" to our very northwest counties. Again, this storm system will make a much bigger statement out to our west today, it's the storms that hold together and track into our area overnight that we'll be monitoring closely. This should be a broken line of storms when it arrives, meaning some locations could get missed by storm activity. But others could see rounds of storms, producing very heavy rainfall, even flash flooding.

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday Night

Rain moves out before sunrise on Thursday. The sky turns partly cloudy on Thursday as temperatures increase to the low 80s again. The day will be dry with a breezy west wind at 15 mph.

Friday's forecast looks lovely. We'll start at 59 degrees and warm to 78 with a mostly sunny sky.

MORNING RUSH

Partly cloudy

Warmer

Low: 61

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy, breezy

Slight storm chance

High: 82

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Storms likely

Strong to severe storms possible

Low: 70

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 82

THURSDAY NIGHT

Clear sky

Pleasant

Low: 59

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