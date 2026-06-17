WEATHER ALERT DAY: Timing out strong to severe storms

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.
The risk for strong to severe storms will return but this won't arrive to our area until late Wednesday night.
The sky is partly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the low 60s. We'll warm to the low 80s this afternoon with hit or miss clouds. The Reds game starts at 12:40 p.m. and will be dry, warm and breezy.
Showers and storms will turn severe to our west in Illinois and Indiana this afternoon. A lot of this storm activity will be long-track supercells that produce damaging winds, very large hail and tornadoes. Eventually, that area of storm activity will move into our area but not until nearly midnight if not later for some locations.
Just because this system arrives overnight, doesn't mean it won't still have energy to utilize and turn severe. While daytime heating is gone, there is still lifting happening and turning in the winds. So the threat for damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes will continue into our area between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. The farther east the storms go, well past I-75, storms will start to lose strength with time.
The SPC still has our area included in the "slight risk" for severe storms tonight. The SPC has continued to see the "enhanced risk" to our very northwest counties. Again, this storm system will make a much bigger statement out to our west today, it's the storms that hold together and track into our area overnight that we'll be monitoring closely. This should be a broken line of storms when it arrives, meaning some locations could get missed by storm activity. But others could see rounds of storms, producing very heavy rainfall, even flash flooding.
Rain moves out before sunrise on Thursday. The sky turns partly cloudy on Thursday as temperatures increase to the low 80s again. The day will be dry with a breezy west wind at 15 mph.
Friday's forecast looks lovely. We'll start at 59 degrees and warm to 78 with a mostly sunny sky.
MORNING RUSH
Partly cloudy
Warmer
Low: 61
WEDNESDAY
Partly cloudy, breezy
Slight storm chance
High: 82
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Storms likely
Strong to severe storms possible
Low: 70
THURSDAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 82
THURSDAY NIGHT
Clear sky
Pleasant
Low: 59
Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports