Charm at the Farm celebrates 10 years with expanded market events

LEBANON, Ohio — Charm at the Farm is back in Lebanon for its 10th year, offering a mix of vintage shopping, home decor, clothing, jewelry, food and more across a 56-acre property with 115 vendors.

This year will feature a few extra things to enjoy, in celebration of the event's 10 year anniversary.

"We have got a farmer's market component where you can buy fresh produce," Amy Doyle, co-owner of Charm at the Farm, said. "We have cows coming on Saturday that you can pet — sweet, little Highland cows. We'll have puppies that you can foster or adopt and we have a DJ coming Friday night and then we also have a girls' night out component Saturday night."

The event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. General admission on Saturday begins at noon. It's located at 4953 Bunnell Hill Rd. in Lebanon.

New this year, the event is also hosting a mini farmers market as an added offering for attendees. That's happening on top of all the regularly-offered shopping and food offerings.

"You see a field filled with small businesses, it's a great way to start the summer," Doyle said. "It's a great way to shop. It's a great way to spend time with your friends."

Saturday's festivities will have extended hours until 7 p.m. for Ladies Night as well.

"We've got lots of times where the ladies will come Friday night and then they'll come back on Saturday with the husbands or the boyfriends in the truck to gather all the things that they purchased Friday night," Doyle said.

General admission tickets are $10 while early bird tickets are $15. Tickets for the Girls Night Out event are also $10. You can learn more about how those tickets work here.

Additional markets will be held in August and October, so if you can't make it there this weekend, there will be more opportunities to shop and visit.

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