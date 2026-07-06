Kenton County's new park transforms old golf course into 225-acre green space

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Kenton County is turning a former golf course into a sprawling public park, with trails open now and major amenities on the way.

The former Fox Run Golf Course — all 225 acres of it — is now the foundation of a new Kenton County park. The trail system is open to visitors now, and county leaders say a full build-out is about two years away.

I chatted with Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann recently and he said the county shut down the golf course for several reasons and, after that, began exploring what to do with the land.

"We have about 225 acres that was the old Fox Run Golf Course and we shut it down for a number reason, now we have these wonderful trails, with hill and trees so now it's going to be New Kenton County Park," Knochelmann said.

Watch to get a better look at the park now, and what's planned for the future:

Northern Kentucky's new park transforms old golf course into 225-acre green space

The current phase of the park keeps the land largely natural, with mowed pathways and trails through the hills and trees. But the next phase will bring significant upgrades.

"We did a great study where we had our commissioners tell us what this thing could be. And it is gonna be something unlike anything in Northern Kentucky and probably even in Greater Cincinnati," said Knochelmann.

Knochelmann said some of the improvements that will be made will keep accessibility in mind, while adding amenities like biking trails. In all, he said the hope is that the finished project will be ready to open in around two years.

Kenton County New Kenton Park Master Plan

"We even have plans for a ropes course. We want to make it special and to get families and individuals outdoors, but really to make sure that the whole quality of life improves for the Kenton County residents," Knochelmann said.

The judge executive said balancing development with preserved green space is a priority for Kenton County.

"Growth is good in my view but one of the things we have to do is balance that with green space," Knochelmann said.

The park is located at 604 Independence Station Road.