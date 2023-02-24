Bru Burger opens Montgomery location within newly developed Montgomery Quarter

CINCINNATI — Bru Burger opened its doors on Feb. 20 and will be serving up its craft burgers at the newly developed Montgomery Quarter.

The restaurant is Bru Burger's 14th overall location and third in Ohio. There is a location in downtown Cincinnati as well as in Fort Mitchell, Kentucky.

The Montgomery location features a large space with seating for more than 120 guests, as well as a patio for the warmer months.

Bru Burger's menu showcases an array of burgers, classic sandwiches, appetizers and more. The burger joint also has an extensive drink menu with everything from cocktails to local craft beers and hand-dipped milkshakes.

"Growing up in Cincinnati, this area is like coming home," said Mike Cunningham, president and CEO of Cunningham Restaurant Group. "We are excited to add another Bru Burger Bar, but also two of our restaurant brands to the Montgomery Quarter development."

Other than Bru Burger, Livery — a Latin-influenced restaurant from CRG — is expected to open at Montgomery Quarter. Both restaurants and the Montgomery Quarter development are within Montgomery's designated outside refreshment area (DORA), as well.

"Montgomery has always been welcoming with our Stone Creek Dining guests and we look forward to offering more options with these two new concepts," Cunningham said. "We can't wait to welcome guests with our award-winning menu and service that many have come to love."

At the beginning of Montgomery Quarter's development, Matt Grever, the chief operating officer of Brandicorp, which helped build the development with Neyer Properties, said they wanted to bring in restaurants that were newer to the area but successful in their other markets.

"Both Bru Burger and Livery are well-run restaurant concepts that have a good history to it," Grever said.

The Montgomery Bru Burger is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

