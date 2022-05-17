Bru Burger, Livery opening locations at Montgomery Quarter

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Montgomery Quarter’s developers said three brands have secured their spots for retail space at the mixed-use complex through signing leases at the property.

Hellman’s Fine Men’s Apparel will move its location in Historic Montgomery over to a storefront in the development. Bru Burger, a burger restaurant chain, and a Latin restaurant called Livery will also be opening locations at Montgomery Quarter.

Neyer Properties and Brandicorp are partnering in building the development on Montgomery Road at the end of the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway. Matt Grever, the chief operating officer of Brandicorp, said they are looking to bring in restaurants that are newer to the area. However, despite being new, it is key they have proven track records of success in other markets.

“Both Bru Burger and Livery are well-run restaurant concepts that have a good history to it,” Grever said. “We certainly want to bring people who we know are successful restaurateurs that can operate a business. We are very excited about the fact that Livery will be new to the market.”

Jeff Chamot, the director of development for Neyer, said the brands are part of the first phase of amenities for Montgomery Quarter. There will also be offices for Fifth Third and a public park scheduled to open in August.

“There’s a DORA there as well in that district between Montgomery Quarter and Downtown,” Chamot said. “So people can come and park and stay, eat, spend time there, but also walk to Downtown Historic Montgomery.”

The connection between the two districts is the result of a partnership between the developers and the city of Montgomery. After phase one, Neyer said locals can also expect events and concerts in the park, apartments and construction of a Hilton Hotel. The hotel will break ground in the fall; the apartments will open early next year.

Monique John covers gentrification for WCPO 9. She is part of our Report For America donor-supported journalism program. Read more about RFA here.

If there are stories about gentrification in the Greater Cincinnati area that you think we should cover, let us know. Send us your tips at moveupcincinnati@wcpo.com.