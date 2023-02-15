Roy Rogers fast-food chain to open Cleves location at the end of February

CINCINNATI — Saddle up because a Roy Rogers restaurant is coming to the Village of Cleves at the end of the month.

The Western-themed fast-food chain is set to make its comeback to Cleves on Feb. 27, according to a statement on Facebook.

"Remember those days when you walked into Roy Rogers and the aroma of fresh burgers and fries filled the air? That's what we're bringing back to Cleves, Ohio with our delicious menu of signature burgers, roast beef, and crispy chicken," the chain wrote on Facebook.

The fast-food chain first opened in Virginia in 1968. The restaurant's namesake, Roy Rogers, was born in Cincinnati in 1911. According to the the famous actor and singer's website, RoyRogers.com, Rogers said the tenement house he was born in was later destroyed to make room for Riverfront Stadium.

The Cleves restaurant is one of multiple new locations brought by Roy Rogers and One Holland Restaurant Group in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties. The two company's also have plans for locations in Northern Kentucky's Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties, as well as Indiana's Dearborn County.

"We're thrilled to be a part of the community and can't wait to welcome you to our restaurant soon!" the chain wrote.

