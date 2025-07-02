Columbus-based Mediterranean chain to open first Greater Cincinnati location

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Columbus-based Mediterranean chain is making its way south and is set to open its first Greater Cincinnati location.

Brassica will be opening a restaurant at 11315 Montgomery Road in Symmes Township.

The restaurant didn't give an exact opening date but told WCPO 9 that it will be open for business sometime this winter.

Brassica is known for its Mediterranean sandwiches and salads. The restaurant's menu allows guests to build their own sandwich, salad or hummus bowl from its variety of meats, toppings such as pickled vegetables, sauces and more. According to Brassica's website, its menu is comprised of organic whole wheat pitas, artisan tahini, chickpeas, antibiotic-free meats and a variety of local growers.

Outside of the build-your-own options, Brassica also offers its "Brassica Fries," tahini and chocolate chip cookies and its "Brassarita," which combines liquor with the restaurant's own minty pink lemonade. The restaurant also offers various local beers or alcoholic options.

The chain restaurant was started by husband and wife Kevin and Katy Malhame, alongside Kevin's brother Darren Malhame, nearly 10 years ago.

The chain, which is run under their Northstar Restaurant Group, has six different locations in the Columbus and Cleveland areas, including Short North, Upper Arlington, Shaker Heights and Westlake.

Northstar Restaurant Group also runs and operates Northstar Cafe, which has multiple locations in Ohio, including Liberty Township. The restaurant opened its second Cincinnati-area location in Kenwood earlier this year.