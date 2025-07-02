New restaurant in New Richmond offers Tex-Mex, large patio with riverfront views

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — Just in time for summer, a new restaurant in New Richmond is offering up riverfront patio dining alongside its Tex-Mex fare.

Landing Casa Del Rio, located at 401 Front Street, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, June 26. The restaurant has both indoor and outdoor seating options, with the outdoor patio sitting right on the Ohio River and overlooking the water.

Provided by Amy Donley/Landing Casa Del Rio

Alongside its Ohio River views, the restaurant has a Tex-Mex-forward menu filled with southwestern flavors. The menu is divided into sections for seafood, steak, chicken, tacos, and more, offering a variety of options to suit all tastes. The restaurant also has a breakfast and brunch menu with several omelet, skillet and egg options alongside pancakes.

In terms of drinks, Landing Casa Del Rio has several cocktail choices, such as margaritas, palomas, mojitos and more. Guests who want to enjoy a margarita on the riverfront have ample flavor choices, such as dragonfruit, green apple, strawberry and more, and they can come as "Casa Del Rio Buckets" or as margarita towers.

Provided by Amy Donley/Landing Casa Del Rio

Outside of what guests can eat and drink, Landing Casa Del Rio has hosted a variety of entertainment since its opening, including live music, DJ nights and weekly karaoke.

"We wanted to create a space where locals and visitors alike could gather, unwind and celebrate community — while enjoying fresh food, cold drinks and a beautiful view," said the restaurant's owners in a press release. "This is more than a restaurant — it's a landing place for great memories."

The owners also said the restaurant will serve as a community hub, with plans to partner with other local businesses to host special events.

Landing Casa Del Rio is open seven days a week. For specific hours, click here.