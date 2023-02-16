Fifty West Brewing Co. to open Deerfield Township Burger Bar with sand volleyball, pickleball courts

DEERFIELD TWP., Ohio — Fifty West Brewing Co. is making its way to Warren County with a new Burger Bar in Deerfield Township.

The Cincinnati-based brewery's Burger Bar concept is described as the "root beer stand of the future" and will feature indoor and outdoor dining options across the beer garden space with sand volleyball and pickleball courts.

Provided by Fifty West Brewing Co.

The Deerfield Township location will be open for both lunch and dinner with Fifty West's burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and, of course, signature beers.

The brewery also announced the expansion on social media writing, "Deerfield, we'll see you in the spring of 2024. Much love, Fifty West."

The brewery said the area is ideal for its unique dining concept with its "strong community with excellent school districts and families." The exact location of the Burger Bar will be along Wilkens Boulevard near Parkway Drive.

Provided by Fifty West Brewing Co.

"Deerfield Township provided a great opportunity to connect with families that would come to Fifty West but maybe we were a little bit too far to come on a regular basis," said Bobby Slattery, founder of Fifty West. "We kept hearing it over and over, 'when are you going to build a Fifty West closer to me?' I think that's when we recognized what we've created was special and gave us the confidence to take this next step."

Fifty West's Burger Bar — which opened in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic — is located along Wooster Pike, and the brewery's newly re-opened Brewpub is located across the street. In 2021, the brewery also expanded northeast to Chillicothe, which is about 50 miles south of Columbus.

READ MORE:

Downtown Cincinnati's Royce, Over-the-Rhine's PearlStar abruptly close their doors

Roy Rogers fast-food chain to open Cleves location at the end of February

Cincinnati Chamber CEO steps down after more than seven years, replacement announced