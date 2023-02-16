Downtown Cincinnati's Royce, Over-the-Rhine's PearlStar abruptly close their doors

CINCINNATI — Two Cincinnati restaurants have abruptly closed their doors, said Joe Rudemiller with 3CDC.

Downtown Cincinnati's Royce and Over-the-Rhine's PearlStar, which are both owned by Terry Raley and Amaranth Hospitality, have both permanently closed.

It is unclear what caused both businesses to shut down, but Amaranth Hospitality has deleted each restaurant's respective website. As of Thursday afternoon, it seems the hospitality group also removed all social media accounts associated with each dining spot.

It is also unknown if employees at either restaurant were notified ahead of the abrupt closures.

"It's unfortunate things didn't work out with Royce and PearlStar but we are confident there will be significant interest in both spaces and we plan to get to work immediately on re-tenanting these locations," Rudemiller said.

Royce, which served French cuisine, is closing a little over six months after its August 2022 opening date. The restaurant was located on Vine Street in The Foundry building, which took over the former Macy's building by Fountain Square.

Prior to Royce, Raley opened OTR's PearlStar in September 2021. The oyster bar took residence in the former A Tavola building, which was also located along Vine Street.

Other than the two Cincinnati restaurants, Amaranth Hospitality owns multiple other restaurants in Nashville.

WCPO has reached out to Amaranth Hospitality for comment on the closures.

