University of Notre Dame guard, former Mount Notre Dame star KK Bransford enters transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — University of Notre Dame sophomore guard KK Bransford announced Sunday she has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

"I want to begin by expressing how grateful I am for my time wearing the blue and gold," Bransford wrote on social media. "The last two years have changed me for the better and I'm so lucky to have had these experiences."

The two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball recipient and 2022 McDonald's All-American, played every position except the five this past season for Notre Dame (28-7).

Bransford had seven starts and appeared in 33 games with averages of 6.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 25.7 minutes. She earned double-figure points eight times during the season. She shot 47% from the floor during the postseason.

Notre Dame lost to Oregon State in the Sweet 16 March 29 in Albany, New York.

Bransford said she is grateful for her teammates, coaches and the entire Notre Dame staff. She also thanked the fans for their support during her Notre Dame career.

"It has truly been a blessing and I will never forget my time in South Bend," Bransford wrote. "With that being said, after consulting my family and leaning on prayer, I've decided it is in my best interest to explore my options and enter the transfer portal. Notre Dame will forever hold a special place in my heart."

Bransford, sister of Mount Notre Dame 2025 point guard Kailee Bransford, is one of the most accomplished high school basketball players who has ever competed in Greater Cincinnati.

During Bransford's senior season in 2022, she became just the sixth individual to win Ohio Ms. Basketball at least twice since the top girls basketball honor started in 1988. Purcell Marian 2025 wing Dee Alexander won her second Ms. Basketball honor this past March.

Bransford is MND's all-time leading scorer with 2,172 career points and has a significant legacy within the program and school.

Bransford helped to lead MND to a 98-game win streak - the second-most amount of consecutive wins in Ohio high school girls basketball history.

By the time the win streak - which started Jan. 17, 2019 - was snapped, MND was just 10 victories behind the state record held by Millersburg West Holmes (1983-1987).

MND's win streak included three consecutive trips to the state Final Four including two state titles in 2019 and 2021.

The Cougars were undefeated (28-0) entering the 2020 state Final Four before the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A month later, MND was ranked No. 1 nationally by a national media website.

Former MND coach Dr. Scott Rogers said the win streak was a collective effort but it would not have been possible without Bransford.

"If you just look at the body of her work here in the four years — when you think about it — it's mind-boggling," Rogers said in 2022. "I'm not one that ever talked about the streak that we had. Other than our goal is to win a state championship every year. To be able to go there three consecutive years and have a chance to go there again this past season — I think that will be her legacy."