Mount Notre Dame junior point guard Kailee Bransford is a 'coach's dream', following in her sister's footsteps

READING, Ohio — Mount Notre Dame junior point guard Kailee Bransford grew up watching a storied high school basketball program with a vision of competing on the court.

"The crowd - I always used to see the student section and I was like, 'wow,'" Bransford said. "One day I'm going to play here. I'm going to have that student section. All these people that came to the game. It was a great atmosphere."

Bransford, the younger sister of University of Notre Dame guard KK Bransford, a 2022 MND graduate, is a vocal leader in her third season with the team.

Kailee Bransford leads the Girls Greater Catholic League in points (13.6 ppg.) and assists (2.5 apg.) per game. She also inspires coaches and teammates with her competitiveness and a bit of comedic relief, too.

"She's a coach's dream," MND basketball coach Drew Fladung said. "I know that sounds cliche. She has a fantastic personality on and off the court. Really bubbly. She brings the energy everyday regardless of if she has a good day or a bad day."

Bransford's energy and skill set have helped the Cougars to a 17-3 record and a No. 5 ranking in the Associated Press Division I statewide media poll.

"Running that point guard spot is something she is really comfortable with," Fladung said. "So that versatility has been really nice for us as a coaching staff to be able to have a player that can play those multiple positions. It's been really great and she's been able to showcase what she can do."

Bransford said she knew about the MND standard of excellence many years ago and KK helped model the way two seasons ago when Kailee was a freshman.

KK, a two-time Ohio Ms. Basketball award recipient, was a McDonald's All-American her senior season. Although KK earned a significant spotlight in high school, Kailee is creating her own path of success.

"She's never felt the need to be KK in terms of the accolades and things like that," Fladung said. "She strives for it. I think she feels a sense of pride in the last name but she doesn't view it as pressure I don't think."

The sisters are like twins in how close their bond is in basketball and other shared interests like friends and shopping, according to Johanna Bransford, the sisters' mother. Kailee wears jersey No. 14 just like KK did at MND.

"KK I feel like she is playing her best games when she spends time with Kailee," Johanna Bransford said. "It's been a blessing; it's been awesome."

Like KK, Kailee loves being around the game at all times. She is inspired by watching games of Duke guard Jared McCain along with Louisiana State University's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark. Of course, she closely follows Notre Dame and her sister, too.

"If I'm watching basketball then I'm coaching it. If I'm playing I'm coaching," Kailee said. "I'm literally always screaming at the TV. It's just something that our family enjoys."

What the Bransford also enjoys is Kailee's cooking and baking - which often happens after practice. Kailee estimates she cooks half the meals for her parents, Bryan and Johanna. Steak and chicken carbonara are among her favorites.

"I love to cook," Bransford said. "It's something my family loves and I enjoy that."

She also enjoys baking homemade cheesecakes. Oreo balls are a favorite for her teammates.

"Those are an absolute staple," Fladung said. "Sometimes we're fortunate enough she brings us something to share. Anytime she brings food it's popular and the food is usually gone pretty quickly."

