CINCINNATI — The summer heat has arrived earlier than usual this year, and a local pediatrician wants to remind parents of the danger prolonged sun exposure can have on children.

Tri-Health Medical Director or Pediatrics Dr. Joseph Bailey said he typically sees more children coming in with severe sunburns this time of year.

“Severe sunburn can result in infection, it can result in scarring and obviously severe pain,” he said.

Bailey said sunscreen is vital for everyone to wear if it is sunny.

“It doesn’t matter what temperature it is, we still need to think about sunblock, sunblock is very important this time of year. I don't care if it’s 70 degrees or 95 degrees you can get severely sunburnt,” Bailey said.

For parents with young kids, Bailey said it is important for parents to think for them.

“The first thing to remember is that small children, they’re not going to say I’m thirsty or I’m hot, or I’m overheated, so we have to think for them, we have to give them frequent drinks, we have to keep them cool or maybe slow them down,” Bailey said.

And if the kids are swimming in the pool, he said they still need to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated.

“The water, it does provide a little protection from the heat but children still get sunburned and children still get dehydrated when they’re in the pool, we don’t think about it but we sweat when were in a pool,” he said.

When at the playground, Bailey said it’s vital for parents to check the equipment.

“I’ve seen significant burns from hot metal when little kids grab it," Bailey said. "Test it out as a parent."

If you have a backyard playground, he said parents can cool it with a hose.

Casey Kroger with Duke Energy also said parents should watch the door if kids are playing outside and then come in.

“If you have kids running in and outside all day, make sure they’re remembering to close the door behind them because that lets in a big draft of hot air,” Kroger said.

When children are playing inside, she said there are a couple of things you can do to efficiently keep the house cool.

“Close the blinds throughout the day especially in the middle of the day or in rooms where the sun is just pouring in, to ump up at the thermostat a couple of degrees warmer,” said Kroger.