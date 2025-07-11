Man already in jail for murder of Millvale woman indicted in murder of Westwood teen just 6 days earlier

CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in Millvale has been indicted in another fatal shooting just six days earlier.

Police arrested Malik Blanchard on June 9 for shooting and killing 22-year-old Treasure Thomas at an apartment building in the 200 block of Westwood Northern Boulevard early that morning. A 21-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich's office said Friday Blanchard has also been indicted on two murder charges after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, hitting and killing the 17-year-old, outside a home in Westwood on June 3.

The prosecutor's office said the boys were outside a home on Percy Avenue when they were approached by a woman who said she wanted to fight the 12-year-old's mother and aunt. Blanchard was with that woman, pulling out a gun and pointing it at both of the boys.

Blanchard is accused of shooting at both boys as they ran to the home. The 12-year-old made it inside, but the 17-year-old was shot as he tried to enter the house. The prosecutor's office said Blanchard fled the scene.

The 17-year-old was later identified as Jayshawn Cornelius, a student at Hughes STEM High School.

For the June 3 shooting, Blanchard faces two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation.

The prosecutor's office said the shooting is not connected to the June 9 shooting.

In the June 9 shooting, the prosecutor's office said Blanchard was allegedly assaulted outside a party at an apartment complex in Millvale. He went to retrieve a gun and when a neighbor opened his door to see what was happening, Blanchard shot him and killed the other person inside the apartment, 22-year-old Treasure Thomas. Neither was at the party.

For that, Blanchard faces two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, aggravated burglary and one count of improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation.

Blanchard is at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1.5 million bond. He faces a life sentence.