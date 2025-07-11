'It made me so proud' | Record number of women join Cincinnati Fire, including one following dad's footsteps

CINCINNATI — After six months of intense training, 51 recruits became the newest members of the Cincinnati Fire Department Friday. Among them were 10 women, marking the largest number of female graduates in a single recruit class in the organization's history.

The graduation ceremony was filled with emotion as the recruits celebrated their achievement together.

"And through it all we leaned on each other, when one was struggling, another stepped in, when someone fell behind we pulled them forward," said one graduate during the ceremony.

These new firefighters earned certifications in firefighting, fire inspection and hazmat response during their rigorous training program.

Cincinnati Fire Chief Frank McKinley highlighted the significance of their training taking place throughout the city they'll now protect.

"It just really warms my heart to see videos of them running through the city, the city that they protect, not just on a training ground or a training facility but through the city where citizens decide where their money goes," said McKinley.

In Class 123, 21 recruits with EMT certifications will start their assignments as probationary firefighters immediately. The rest of the class will begin six weeks of additional EMT training, and after that, they'll join their peers in the firehouses.

For Yessenia Wyatt, the graduation fulfilled a childhood dream of following in her father's footsteps as a firefighter.

"It's a difficult class. I went through it 28 years ago, and a lot of stuff has changed, or you might say, enhanced, because of the different things that are going on," said Kevin Wyatt.

"I can't even imagine doing it without them. To be surrounded by the nine women graduating with me, independent women that I can rest assured go to sleep knowing that they're out there, and that the world is better, it really is just something special," said Yessenia Wyatt.

Wyatt acknowledged facing doubt during the cadet program along her journey, but remained committed to her calling. Her parents beamed with pride during the ceremony.

"Words can't explain how I feel watching an 8-year-old telling me she's gonna be a firefighter like daddy, and then seeing the dream come true today, it made me so proud," said Rosalie Wyatt.

Wyatt will continue her training next as she heads to EMT school.

"We're going to finish this out together," said Yessenia Wyatt.