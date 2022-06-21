Heat rises, ample sunshine today

Sunshine is back for our Tuesday forecast and so is a bit more heat!

Temperatures start in the mid 60s this morning under a clear sky. Under the influence of high pressure, the sky stays clear today and temperatures warm to around the 90 degree mark. Yes, humidity is rising, but it's barely noticeable today.

The sky stays mostly clear tonight but the low is noticeably warmer, only cooling to 70.

Wednesday is still the most active day of the work week and the hottest too! The morning hours are rain free and mostly clear. We'll warm to 94 that afternoon with a heat index closer to 100 degrees. It's between 2-7 p.m. that we'll see a broken line of thunderstorms passing through the Ohio Valley. The Storm Prediction Center still has a "marginal risk" of severe storms for the area. Damaging winds and large hail are the concerns if a storm were to go severe.

No rain is expected overnight into Thursday morning as drier air moves back into the Ohio Valley. Thursday starts with a low of 67 and warms to 88 degrees. The sky will be mostly sunny and dew points drop back down to around 60 which means you'll barely notice humidity.

Friday is also mostly sunny, warm and not too humid. The high tops out at 90 degrees.

MORNING RUSH

Few clouds

Comfortable

Low: 64

TUESDAY

Sunny and hot

Still not too humid

High: 91

TUESDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Warmer

Low: 70

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Afternoon scattered storms

High: 94

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy

A bit humid

Low: 67

