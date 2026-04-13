'Really awesome' | Anticipation builds for LPGA Tour's Kroger Queen City Championship in May

CINCINNATI — Xavier University senior Madison Reemsnyder can’t wait for the opportunity to compete in the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G next month.

Reemsnyder, who received an exemption to play in the LPGA event, said she's most looking forward to playing with professionals.

"It’s going to be really awesome just seeing how they play, how their games are. And playing out here at (Maketewah Country Club), which I am so familiar with," Reemsnyder said.

The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G is scheduled for May 14-17. Event officials and golfers spoke at the event's media day on Monday afternoon.

While it’s the fifth consecutive year for the tournament in Greater Cincinnati, it is the first year at Maketewah Country Club, located on Reading Road.

The event said 144 of the world’s best female pro golfers will compete for a share of the $2 million purse.

Reemsnyder is looking forward to the atmosphere around the country club.

“My family has been to most of my events,” Reemsnyder said. “But, it will be pretty nerve-racking looking out and seeing all the fans out there, but fun. It’s nice because I can visualize how I can play out here on a regular day. So that will be really good to have that experience.”

Maketewah Country Club, the home of the XU men’s and women’s golf teams, gives a home course advantage to Reemsndyer and LPGA rookie Emma McMyler, a Xavier graduate.

McMyler was named the Big East Golfer of the Year three times in her career. She completed her XU career with a program-record career scoring average of 72.74. She earned her LPGA Tour Card in December 2025.

McMyler said, although she's learned a lot so far, there's still more to learn.

“I think the biggest thing I’ve learned is my game is good enough to compete and be out here week to week, contending for tournaments," McMyler said. "Just learning to get comfortable. I think that’s the biggest thing for me. And once I do, I will be set on my way. Hopefully by the time this tournament rolls around, we’ll be contending at the top of the leaderboard.”