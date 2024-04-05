Watch Now
Sports

Actions

NKU parts ways with women's basketball coach after investigation into possible policy violations

Camryn Whitaker NKU
Timothy D. Easley/AP
Northern Kentucky head coach Camryn Whitaker signals a play in to her team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Highland Heights, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Camryn Whitaker NKU
Posted at 6:16 PM, Apr 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-05 18:16:47-04

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University is parting ways with women's basketball coach Camryn Volz, the school announced on Friday.

The university said in a release the two sides "amicably agreed" Volz would not return next season.

"NKU thanks Coach Volz for her eight seasons of service to the program," NKU said in the release. "Coach Volz has been — and still is — appreciated throughout Norse Nation, and we wish Camryn and her family the best in coming years, both on and off the court."

The news comes after sources confirmed last week that Volz was under investigation. NKU did not comment on the focus of the investigation, but said on Friday the university determined Volz did not violate any employment policies but "we agreed it is appropriate for a change in leadership."

That investigation was not the first time NKU has investigated Volz.

In 2019, a then-senior on the university's team accused Volz of "bullying and emotionally abusing" some players on the team. Another player corroborated all of the allegations.

Multiple other players on the team stuck with their coach, penning an open letter in support of her.

The university conducted an external review of the women's basketball program. The independent firm that investigated cleared Volz in the review, and she remained NKU's head coach.

In her eight-season tenure at NKU, Volz amassed a 95-106 record.

More sports:
OHSAA expands football 7-on-7 opportunities prior to and after the season Reds cancel post-game fireworks show after Friday's game against the Mets Reds top pitching prospect discusses upcoming pro debut

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.