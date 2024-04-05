NKU parts ways with women's basketball coach after investigation into possible policy violations

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University is parting ways with women's basketball coach Camryn Volz, the school announced on Friday.

The university said in a release the two sides "amicably agreed" Volz would not return next season.

"NKU thanks Coach Volz for her eight seasons of service to the program," NKU said in the release. "Coach Volz has been — and still is — appreciated throughout Norse Nation, and we wish Camryn and her family the best in coming years, both on and off the court."

The news comes after sources confirmed last week that Volz was under investigation. NKU did not comment on the focus of the investigation, but said on Friday the university determined Volz did not violate any employment policies but "we agreed it is appropriate for a change in leadership."

That investigation was not the first time NKU has investigated Volz.

In 2019, a then-senior on the university's team accused Volz of "bullying and emotionally abusing" some players on the team. Another player corroborated all of the allegations.

Multiple other players on the team stuck with their coach, penning an open letter in support of her.

The university conducted an external review of the women's basketball program. The independent firm that investigated cleared Volz in the review, and she remained NKU's head coach.

In her eight-season tenure at NKU, Volz amassed a 95-106 record.