'State of West Virginia just got better' | 2026 Withrow stars announce commitments

CINCINNATI — Two Withrow High School football players from the 2026 class announced verbal college commitments Sunday night on social media.

Defensive back Jaycee Houston has verbally committed to Marshall University. Offensive tackle Justyn Lyles has verbally committed to West Virginia University.

"Justyn and Jaycee are a big part of the program here at Withrow," said Withrow football coach Anthony Berry. "These guys have been accountable, responsible and committed which are program principles. It has paid off."

Houston is listed at 6 feet 2 and 175 pounds. Lyles is listed at 6 feet 5 and 260 pounds.

"I'm expecting an all-state season from both of those guys and help lead us to a playoff run and a fourth straight league title," Berry said.

Berry was impressed with how Marshall and West Virginia recruited the student-athletes.

"Both respective programs did an excellent job recruiting them this offseason and most importantly made them feel like they were home during their visits," Berry said.

"The state of West Virginia just got better with those two additions."

Withrow, which has won three consecutive Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Red division championships, opens the season Aug. 22 against visiting Milford.

7 on 7 state tournament starts Monday

The Ohio High School Football Coaches Association State 7 on 7 Championship Tournament starts regional play on Monday. Registered teams are aligned by enrollment into Division I (large school) or Division II (smaller school). Regional and state champions will be crowned in both divisions.

The Southwest Regional starts at 10 a.m. Monday at New Richmond. Registered teams are assigned into one of four regions and will play a single-elimination tournament.

The regions are divided into Northwest, Northeast, Southwest and Central.

The top four qualifiers from each region will qualify for the state championship June 23 at St. Charles Prep in Bexley.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter