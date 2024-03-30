NKU women's basketball coach under investigation, multiple sources say

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The head coach of Northern Kentucky University's women's basketball team is under investigation, multiple sources confirm to WCPO 9.

It's unclear at this time why coach Camryn Whitaker is under investigation.

When WCPO 9 reached out to NKU, a spokesperson said, "NKU doesn't comment on HR matters."

This isn't the first time Whitaker, who is listed by her married name Camryn Volz on NKU's website, has been investigated by the university.

In 2019, a then-senior on the university's team accused Whitaker of "bullying and emotionally abusing" some players on the team. Another player corroborated all of the allegations.

Multiple other players on the team stuck with Whitaker, penning an open letter in support of her.

The university conducted an external review of the women's basketball program. The independent firm that investigated cleared Whitaker in the review, and she remained NKU's head coach.

In her eight season tenure at NKU, Whitaker has amassed a 95-106 record.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.