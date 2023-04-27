Lamar Jackson, Ravens agree on five-year contract extension

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson is staying in Baltimore.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported Thursday that the former MVP and the Ravens have agreed to terms, saying "Baltimore stepped up" after Jalen Hurts' signed his extension.

"At long last," Rapoport tweeted. "It's over."

The Ravens later announced the team agreed to a five-year contract extension with Jackson. It will make him the NFL's highest-paid player, Rapoport said.

"For the last few months, there's been a lot of he say, she say ... but for the next five years, it's a lot of flock going on! Let's go baby," Jackson said in a video posted on the Ravens' social media accounts. "Can't wait to get there, can't way to be there, can't wait to light up M&T for the next five years."

Since entering the league, Jackson has a passer rating of 90.6 with 1,333 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions against the Bengals. He last played Cincinnati in October, with an injury keeping him out of their final regular season showdown and Wild Card rematch.

The announcement comes the same day as the first round of the NFL Draft. The Ravens have the No. 22 pick tonight.

In Cincinnati, the Bengals picked up QB Joe Burrow's fifth-year option. The team said it is still working on an extension with Burrow.

