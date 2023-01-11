Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lamar Jackson still absent during open portion of practice

Ravens Jackson
Nick Wass/AP
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) speaks to the media at a press conference after an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Baltimore. Lamar Jackson remained absent Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, from the portion of practice open to reporters. Baltimore's star quarterback hasn't practiced since injuring his knee Dec. 4 in the Ravens' victory over Denver.
Ravens Jackson
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-11 16:02:43-05

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson was again absent from practice during the portion open to reporters Wednesday.

The Baltimore star hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in a Dec. 4 win over Denver, and there was no sign of him Wednesday as the Ravens prepared for Sunday night's playoff opener at Cincinnati. Jackson missed the final five games of the regular season.

Tyler Huntley, who started the first four of those, has been dealing with shoulder issues and did not play in the regular-season finale. Anthony Brown started that game.

The Ravens lost three of five games without Jackson, and if he was going to have a full week of practice before the playoffs, he needed to be on the field Wednesday. Instead, nothing seems to have changed.

More Bengals news:
Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, returns home for rehabilitation TJ Houshmandzadeh is Ruler of the Jungle; Bootsy Collins to perform at halftime Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to 'Selling Tampa' alum

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.