Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals looking to secure home playoff game with win against Baltimore Ravens

CINCINNATI — Despite already being crowned AFC North champions, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to secure a home playoff game with a win against the Baltimore Ravens.

The last-minute change in NFL playoff procedures comes after all 32 NFL team owners voted Friday on new resolutions, which includes a coin toss to determine who receives a home playoff game if Cincinnati loses to Baltimore.

The Bengals are coming off ESPN's most-watched Monday Night Football in history, but also a game against the Buffalo Bills that was cut short and shocked players and fans across the country. Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to make progress in his recovery after he went into cardiac arrest with roughly 6 minutes left in the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game.

Teams around the NFL are honoring Hamlin Sunday as he remains in UC Medical Center's ICU.

The Ravens are coming off a 16-13 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Though the Ravens beat the Bengals earlier in the season, the team is currently playing without starting QB Lamar Jackson due to a long-standing knee injury. Their backup QB Tyler Huntley is inactive as well due to tendinitis in his shoulder, meaning undrafted rookie Anthony Brown will lead the team's offense.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Ravens is at Paycor Stadium at 1 p.m.

A Twitter List by WCPO