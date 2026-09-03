Work continues on preparing new turf at Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Work continued on the playing surface at Roger Bacon High School’s Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium Thursday just weeks after the stadium closed due to an overflow of the storm sewer beneath the venue.

The football/soccer field was contaminated following a severe storm in Greater Cincinnati in mid-August.

WATCH:

LOOK: Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium turf damage

The Motz Group replaced the previous turf last week. Regrading is being completed this week. The plan is to have the stadium ready for use for the Homecoming football game Oct. 9 against visiting Southport (Ind.).

This is not the first time Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium has been damaged due to water. Flooding damaged the field in 2016.

Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium opened in 1954 and is one of Ohio’s oldest high school football venues. The stadium is named after the late former Roger Bacon football coach.

The stadium has hosted several standout football players over the years, including current NFL players James Thompson Jr. (San Francisco defensive lineman) and Corey Kiner (New England running back).

It was also a high school venue for Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, a 1960 Purcell graduate.

Roger Bacon (1-1) plays against host Hughes (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stargel Stadium.

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