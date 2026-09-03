NCAA clears Cincinnati of wrongdoing in gambling probe of former quarterback

The NCAA has cleared the University of Cincinnati of any wrongdoing involving a probe into gambling on improper college sports by former quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Zach Stipe, a university spokesman, confirmed that Sorsby was found to have committed a Level III violation that was isolated and limited in nature, but the university was not at fault.

"All penalties for this violation are attached to the student-athlete and not the institution or other coaches, staff members or student-athletes. Cincinnati worked closely with the NCAA throughout the process, which began when the initial reports of impermissible sports wagering began," Stipe said in the statement.

Sorsby played for the Bearcats during the last two seasons before transferring to Texas Tech. He played his first two seasons at Indiana.

Court records show that Sorsby has acknowledged making thousands of impermissible bets totaling at least $90,000 during his time at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech. That included 40 bets on Indiana while a freshman in 2022, though none on any of the games he played in with the Hoosiers.