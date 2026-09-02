Kickoff for Hughes versus Roger Bacon game moved an hour later due to heat index

CINCINNATI — A Greater Cincinnati high school football game Thursday night has moved its scheduled kickoff an hour later due to the anticipated significant heat index.

Hughes (2-0) plays host to Roger Bacon (1-1) in a non-conference Week 3 matchup at Stargel Stadium. Stargel Stadium is the home venue for Hughes.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. The game had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m., but is moved back in order to anticipate another very warm day in Cincinnati.

“We are keeping our student safety as the top priority,” Hughes athletic director Andrew Mueller said.

There is no word on any possible changes to the Friday night schedule due to the heat index. Athletic directors will often wait until the night prior to the game or the morning of game day to make a decision.

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