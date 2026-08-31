'Amazing accomplishment' | Lakota West grad Jackson Kuwatch earns NFL roster spot

CINCINNATI — Lakota West graduate Jackson Kuwatch and Roger Bacon graduate James Thompson Jr. earned spots on their respective NFL rosters on Sunday.

Kuwatch, a linebacker, made the 53-man roster for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Thompson, a defensive lineman, is on the San Francisco 49ers roster.

Kuwatch, who played at Miami University, was a seventh-round selection (No. 227 overall) in this year’s NFL Draft.

Lakota West coach Tom Bolden said he couldn’t be happier for Kuwatch.

“It’s a testament to his level of focus, determination and an incredible work ethic,” Bolden said. “He commits to do the little things right. Wonderful young man.”

Lakota West athletic director Scott Kaufman, who is the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Director of Sport Administration and Operations, was happy to share the news late Sunday night about Kuwatch.

“He worked so hard and was an incredible leader,” Kaufman said.

“It’s really cool. He’s just a tremendous kid. Great family. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Kuwatch, a 2021 Lakota West graduate, was nicknamed after “Captain America” in high school by then-Lakota West defensive coordinator Carlton Gray, who is now at Winton Woods. Kuwatch played for Gray for two years.

“I gave him the nickname ‘Cap’ as in Captain America because if you know him and around him – he is damn near a perfect kid to coach. He busts his butt every day in every aspect of his life associated with football and the classroom. In no way am I surprised to see him overcome the odds against him as being a late-round pick to making the 53-man roster.”

Gray said Kuwatch created his own legacy at Lakota West and Miami. He is happy the Panthers added Kuwatch to their roster.

“Everything about him is the heart, toughness, discipline and work ethic that it takes to shine in that spot,” Gray said. “I couldn’t be more proud of him. That is an amazing accomplishment.”

Provided Former Roger Bacon defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. (right) with Spartans coach Mike Blaut this past spring. Thompson made the San Franciso 49ers' 53-man roster this past weekend.

Thompson, a 2020 Roger Bacon graduate, signed a free agent deal with San Francisco in April. Thompson was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection with Illinois as a senior in 2025. He played and started in all 13 games. Thompson played at Wisconsin from 2020 to 2024.

“James has overcome a few key injuries to make his dream come true,” Roger Bacon coach Mike Blaut said. “None of us at Roger bacon ever doubted for a minute he would make the team.”

Another former Roger Bacon football player – running back Corey Kiner – was in the NFL news this past weekend.

The former University of Cincinnati star and 2020 Ohio Mr. Football recipient was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the New England Patriots for a 2028 seventh-round draft selection. Blaut said Kiner is expected to play often for New England.

“We couldn’t be more proud of both of them,” Blaut said. “Not only are they athletically gifted – they both have the work ethic to overcome any obstacle that gets in their way.”

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