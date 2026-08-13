Severe storm causes damage to Roger Bacon's Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — The high school football season opener Aug. 21 between Indian Hill and host Roger Bacon is set to be moved to another location due to an overflow of the storm sewer beneath Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium.

Roger Bacon announced Thursday afternoon that the football/soccer field was contaminated following Tuesday’s severe storm and significant rainfall that resulted in a storm sewer being overflowed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the stadium field will remain closed while the turf is replaced,” the school said in a statement. “This means the field will not be available for practices or games during the replacement process.”

Roger Bacon (5-6 record in 2025) is scheduled to host Indian Hill (13-1 in 2025) in the season opener Aug. 21. Roger Bacon athletic director Steve Rossi said the plan is still for the Spartans to play the Braves.

“We are looking for a location,” Rossi said. “We hope to have that situated in the next day or so.”

Indian Hill has offered to host the game but Roger Bacon is seeking a neutral location as its priority. Roger Bacon is a Division IV, Region 16 program. Indian Hill, a 2025 Division IV state semifinalist, moved up to Division III this season.

The Motz Group will work to replace the turf at Roger Bacon’s stadium and prepare the venue for its opening later this fall. School officials are meeting with Motz on Friday to formulate a plan for the field.

“Our goal is to have the new turf installed and Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium ready for use in time for our Homecoming game on Oct. 9,” the school said in a statement.

This is not the first time Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium has been damaged due to water. Flooding caused damage to the field in 2016.

Bron Bacevich Memorial Stadium opened in 1954 and is one of Ohio’s oldest high school football venues. The stadium is named after the late former Roger Bacon football coach.

The stadium has hosted several standout football players over the years, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, a 1960 Purcell graduate.

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