Withrow 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr. announces his commitment to Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Withrow sophomore wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. announced Friday night he has verbally committed to The Ohio State University.

One of the nation's top high school football players in the 2026 class, Henry is the son of the late Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry.

Chris Henry Jr. made the announcement to reporters in Columbus and on Twitter Friday night. He is Ohio State's first verbal commitment in the 2026 class.

Henry is starting his first season on the Withrow varsity football team in August. The Tigers open the season at Walnut Hills Aug. 17.

"Unbelievable young man," Withrow coach Kali Jones said this spring. "Very humble. I think he's going to be probably one of the greatest athletes to come out of the Cincinnati area. We're excited to get to work with Chris. He garners a lot of respect."

Henry attended West Clermont High School in 2022 as a freshman. On the football team there, he had 29 receptions for 292 yards and five touchdowns with the Wolves (5-6, 5-4 Eastern Cincinnati Conference), helping the team to a Division I, Region 4 playoff qualifier.

He earned a national recruiting spotlight the summer before entering high school, receiving an invitation to the 2026 Under Armour All-America Game, and shortly after, he received a scholarship offer from the Buckeyes. Henry also announced Friday night he also received an invitation from the All-American Bowl.

Henry has earned several other scholarship offers throughout the recruiting process, too.

Henry joins Withrow senior defensive back Terhyon Nichols with a verbal college commitment. Nichols verbally committed to the University of Kentucky earlier this month.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter