Withrow 2024 DB Terhyon Nichols verbally commits to the University of Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Withrow High School senior defensive back Terhyon Nichols announced Sunday night he has made a verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky football program.

Nichols, a four-star player by 247 Sports and ESPN,made the announcement in front of family, friends, teammates and coaches at Withrow.

Nichols tweeted June 28 that his finalists included Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Kentucky. Nichols experienced a great deal of the college recruiting spotlight this spring and summer and took multiple official visits recently.

"For the next three to four years I will be taking my talents to the University of Kentucky," Nichols said Sunday night before putting on a UK hat. The audience burst into cheers and applause.

Nichols, a Division II first team all-state selection in 2022, tweeted June 5 he would be taking an official visit to UK. Two days later, he said he really enjoyed his visit to the program.

Nichols is the 12th verbal commit in UK's 2024 class, according to 247 Sports.He joins Simon Kenton offensive lineman Aba Selm as the other Greater Cincinnati commit to the Wildcats in this upcoming senior class.

Nichols is rated Ohio's No. 9 best high school football player overall in the 2024 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Nichols is a three-sport student-athlete at Withrow including in football, basketball and track and field.

"Terhyon is a model student-athlete for Withrow," Withrow football coach Kali Jones said this spring. "He has a 4.55 GPA, about 40 (scholarship) offers. Runs track, plays basketball. A very humble kid. Very bubbly personality. He's excited about this upcoming season. He's excited to get to work. The future is bright for him. He has a very high ceiling and so he's only going to get better."

Withrow (8-4 in 2022), was a Division II regional quarterfinalist last season, has several other talented players on its roster this year, too. The Tigers open this season at Walnut Hills Aug. 17.

