Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Winton Woods star hoops player named to MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team

Freshman Strawberry Blankumsee already has early scholarship offers
Copy of blue background.png
OHSAA
Winton Woods star basketball player Strawberry Blankumsee was named to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Girls Basketball Team.
Copy of blue background.png
Posted
and last updated

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods freshman guard Strawberry Blankumsee was named this past weekend to the MaxPreps Freshman All-America Team.

“It’s a great honor for her,” Winton Woods girls basketball coach Carlton Gray said. “She knows that this year has just laid the foundation for so much more that she wants to achieve with her teammates as well as her focus on individual growth. She does not want to be the same player as a senior that she is as a freshman.”

Blankumsee is one of just 20 players from across the country to receive the recognition. Blankumsee is one of two Ohio players on the team including Kettering Fairmont guard Janiyah Hargrave.

Blankumsee’s performance in the state final confirmed what her teammates and coaches already believed about her special potential. Blankumsee has received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Xavier, Pittsburgh, University of Cincinnati, Dayton and Akron, according to Gray. Michigan State is also showing interest.

Blankumsee, a Division II special mention all-state player, scored a game-high 28 points along with three rebounds, three steals and an assist as Winton Woods defeated Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70-55 in the Division II state final March 14at University of Dayton Arena.

Winton Woods completed its season with a 27-0 record and won its first girls basketball state title in its first trip to the state tournament.

Blankumsee averaged 11 points, 3.1 assists, three rebounds and 2.7 steals this past season, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference statistics.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
Rory McIlroy captures the Masters in thrilling playoff and completes Grand Slam Hunter Greene pitches 7 crisp innings as the Reds blank the Pirates 4-0 Valenzuela, Celantano lead red-hot Cincinnati to 1-0 victory over DC United

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money