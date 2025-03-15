Winton Woods girls basketball team wins the Division II state championship

DAYTON, Ohio — The Winton Woods girls basketball team is a state champion for the first time in program history.

Winton Woods defeated Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 70-55 Friday night in a Division II state final at the University of Dayton Arena.

Winton Woods (27-0) is the only undefeated team competing in the 50th annual girls basketball state tournament. The tournament started Friday and concludes with four games Saturday.

Friday was the first state tournament appearance for the Winton Woods girls basketball program. Anthony Wayne made its second state tournament appearance and its first trip since 2022. Anthony Wayne, ranked No. 5 in the MaxPreps Ohio rankings, completed its season with a 24-3 record.

Winton Woods, ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Ohio girls basketball rankings (regardless of division), rallied to defeat Sunbury Big Walnut 58-55 in a state semifinal March 9 at Vandalia Butler.

Winton Woods is coached by former NFL player Carlton Gray, who is in his fourth season with the program. Gray is a Forest Park High School graduate.

Friday night was the second state title within the Winton Woods high school community.

Forest Park and Greenhills merged in the early 1990s to form Winton Woods. Forest Park won the 1984 Class AAA girls basketball state championship with a 28-0 record.

Winton Woods is the second Greater Cincinnati girls basketball team to win a state championship in Dayton on Friday. Purcell Marian won the Division III state title — its fourth consecutive state championship.

Princeton (21-6) plays Pickerington Central (24-3) in the Division I state final at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Princeton is seeking its fourth girls basketball state championship in program history.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter