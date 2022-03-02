Winton Woods senior Chance Gray's basketball legacy won't soon be forgotten

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods senior point guard Chance Gray's high school basketball legacy is more than the national and state recognition that have accompanied her memorable career.

Gray scored a game-high 27 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists in her final high school game Tuesday night in a 60-43 loss to Mason in a Division I regional semifinal at Lakota West.

The University of Oregon signee and McDonald's All-American moved up to No. 21 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career points list (2,237 points). Gray also has 500 rebounds and more than 300 assists and 200 steals in her career.

On Wednesday, Gray was named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School All-America first team.

However, statistics alone don't define Gray, who also had a 4.0 grade-point average during the season and has been on high honor roll every semester of high school.

"I am so proud of her work ethic," said Winton Woods girls basketball coach Carlton Gray, who is Chance's father."From her first year until she walks out of graduation she has committed to be being the best student-athlete she could be."

Ohio Girls Basketball Report executive director Tenishia Benson, a McDonald's All-American Game committee member, said Gray is a "legacy" basketball player who is an example to others in the game.

"If consistency is a person, that's Chance Gray," Benson said. "Her commitment to the game and career accomplishments have placed her among some of the best players to ever play girls basketball from Greater Cincinnati. She exemplifies what high-level basketball should look like and how to continue greatness from start to finish."

Gray was very significant in helping Winton Woods (25-2) to 23 consecutive wins entering the regional tournament and its first district title since 2008.

Gray was face-guarded or played in a box-and-one every game since the middle of her freshman year at Lakota West, according to Carlton Gray. Chance Gray has persevered through the defensive pressure and has helped create opportunities for her teammates.

"There is not one person in the state that gets defended the way she does and still performs at the level that she has done consistently for each season," Carlton Gray said. "That is not a knock on any kid on any other team. This just a fact that the film can show."

Carlton Gray said Chance has grown every year and can't wait for her future opportunities at Oregon.

"She is a tremendous teammate and leader," Carlton Gray said. "Its going to be hard without her but she is so ready for college. I couldn't be happier for her."

Winton Woods went from six wins in 2020-21 to 25 victories this season. Carlton Gray credited the seniors for showing leadership throughout the program.

"There was excitement about our program in school and out and about," Carlton Gray said. "These kids followed up a tremendous football season with success not seen by this program in over 10 years and it was exciting seeing them grow up within it. I'm most proud not just with what they did on the court but how they handle themselves in the classroom and in the hallways."

