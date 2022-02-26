Chance Gray joins OHSAA's all-time scoring list as Winton Woods captures a district title

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Senior point guard Chance Gray joined the Ohio High School Athletic Association all-time career points list as Winton Woods defeated Centerville 61-50 in a Division I girls basketball district final Saturday.

Winton Woods (25-1), winners of 23 consecutive games, plays Mason (24-2) in a Division I regional semifinal at 6 p.m. March 1 at Princeton. Mason defeated Springboro in a district final Saturday afternoon for the Comets' 15th district title in program history, according to coach Rob Matula.

For Winton Woods, Saturday afternoon continued a significant turnaround for the program in head coach Carlton Gray's first season.

"It's so big for the program," said Carlton Gray, who is also Chance Gray's father. "For us to go from six wins last year to this is hopefully a chance to show the families in our district that we can build a successful girls program if we all commit to the work."

Chance Gray, a University of Oregon signee, scored a game-high 31 points to go along with five assists, four rebounds and three steals in nearly 32 minutes on Saturday afternoon.

Gray, a McDonald's All-American, is No. 29 on the OHSAA's all-time career points list with 2,210 points. Gray, a former Lakota West star player, has made an immediate impact at Winton Woods in her father's first season as a head coach with the program.

Oregon Athletics Winton Woods senior point guard Chance Gray scored a game-high 31 points to help lead the team to a Division I district title Saturday afternoon.

"I can't really put into words what kind of season she has had and today is no different," Carlton Gray said. "To leave your comfort zone and go somewhere completely new and a school that hasn't won in a long time and lead this kind of turnaround - it shows the growth that she has continued to have as a player and leader. I am so proud of her."

Chance Gray had 18 points after the first quarter as Winton Woods 22-17.

"She set a tone with her range and it opened up the floor," Carlton Gray said. "However when things got tight she made passes and showed her trust and confidence in her teammates and they stepped up and made huge shots down the stretch."

Senior guard Daysia Thompson had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists. Freshman guard Daniah Trammell had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter