Winton Woods names Mike Pilgrim as its boys hoops coach, pending board approval

FOREST PARK, Ohio — Winton Woods High School named Mike Pilgrim as its new head boys basketball coach, pending board of education approval.

"I'm very excited to take over the program and take it in a new direction," Pilgrim said. "Winton Woods has a lot of young talent. The future is real bright."

Pilgrim was the Winton Woods Middle School eighth-grade coach this past season. He's also helped coach NBA player Romeo Langford and Xavier University player Adam Kunkel with Twenty Two Vision in Amateur Athletic Union competition, coached junior varsity at Winton Woods High School and has been an assistant coach at Finneytown and Purcell Marian. Pilgrim was an assistant coach in 2018 when Purcell Marian was a regional semifinalist.

Pilgrim helped several other individuals including NBA players Jaxson Hayes and Darius Bazley along with (Xavier University), Greg Tribble (Akron) and Kameron Gibson (Vermont).

Pilgrim, who played at Purcell Marian, completed his high school career at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. He later signed with the University of Cincinnati, transferred to Seton Hall and completed his college career at Louisiana State University Shreveport.

He has a great deal of playing professional basketball. He competed eight years of basketball overseas in six different countries and Pilgrim said it was a truly amazing experience in his life.

He said his attention to detail and ability to relate to the players is definitely a strong characteristic of his coaching style. He can't wait to get started at Winton Woods.

"In all things I thank God for this opportunity to lead these young men and look forward to building them up #TheWarriorWay and in all things 'To God Be All the Glory,'" Pilgrim said.

