Winton Woods High School football team 'hungry' for a new journey this season

FOREST PARK, Ohio — There is no doubt the Winton Woods High School football team has plenty of talent on its roster this season.

But there is quite a strong hunger for team success on the field as the Warriors open the season Aug. 18 at Trotwood-Madison.

The Warriors (12-2 in 2022) were a Division II regional semifinalist last season just a year after winning the D-II state title in 2021.

"I really think that's a good thing about this senior class is they felt what it was like as sophomores to win it all," Winton Woods coach Chad Murphy said. "Some of them contributed that year; we had a lot of sophomores playing, but then they also felt what it was like to not win it all last year — to turn it our stuff a little bit early. I think they're pretty hungry."

That feeling of last season isn't going away this year.

"I'm starting to love some of the things we're improving on," said Murphy, who begins his third season as the Winton Woods head coach. "I think we're consistently trying to improve. I think we're getting better. We're trying to negate the steps backwards. But overall, these dudes are grinding, working hard, practicing hard, trying to stay healthy. I really like this team. We're trying to put it all together right now."

Several players return on both sides of the football for the Warriors, who have a 25-4 record the past two seasons.

Senior quarterback Van George threw for 2,012 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. Senior wide receiver Tra'mar Harris, a Purdue University verbal commit, returns after a team-leading 53 receptions for 806 yards along with 11 touchdowns.

Senior tight Ly'vi'el Waters had 19 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns, according to the Eastern Cincinnati Conference statistics. Senior wide receiver Mikale Satterwhite is another player to watch.

The offensive line includes junior tackle Raphael Greene, who is rated Ohio's No. 20 player overall in the 2025 class by the 247 Sports Composite.

Murphy also mentioned several other impact players including junior running back Tyler Gooding, who had a significant offseason. Sophomore quarterback Bryshawn Brown received a scholarship offer from the University of Kentucky this spring.

Freshman running back Isaiah Garrett received scholarship offers from Michigan and Kentucky during his eighth-grade year.

Senior Zae Jennings, a West Virginia verbal commit, has practiced as a safety but can play on both sides of the ball. Jennings was a Southwest District Division I second-team selection last season as Colerain's quarterback.

Defensively, the Warriors have a great deal of talent and experience. That includes senior defensive tackle Cameron Jackson, a three-year starter and team captain. He earned a scholarship offer from the University of Dayton this week.

Junior defensive tackle Delan Massey-Wright, a two-year starter, was a first-team all-state selection last season. He had 64 tackles including 10 sacks.

Junior linebacker Justin Hill is rated Ohio's No. 6 best player overall in the 2025 class by 247 Sports and the nation's No. 20 best edge rusher. He has scholarship offers that include Alabama, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Georgia, Texas A&M, University of Southern California and others.

Senior linebacker/safety Josh Thompson, senior linebacker/running back/snapper TJ Buckman, junior defensive back Donmiel Rogers (two-year starter with Power Five scholarship offers), senior defensive back/running back Charles Johnson, senior defensive back Ty Boler and junior linebackers Landen Anderson and Erick Morris are among other players to watch.

"I think this place has done it for 30-plus years; they've played excellent defense," said Murphy. "There is not a better defensive coordinator in the state of Ohio than (former NFL player) Carlton Gray. We're blessed to have him working with our kids. Not a better guy in the country."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter