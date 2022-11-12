Western Brown QB Drew Novak completes a memorable high school football career

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — The Western Brown High School football program has been a significant part of senior quarterback Drew Novak's life since he was very young.

And there is no doubt Novak's legacy within the program extends beyond his memorable statistics as No. 3 on the state's all-time passing yards list.

"I think what I will remember the most is the relationships I have built with players and coaches that will last a lifetime," Novak said. "This program has taught me how to wake up everyday and do your job no matter the circumstances and that will take you very far in life."

Although Tipp City Tippecanoe defeated the Broncos 41-30 in a Division III regional semifinal Friday night, Western Brown persevered with a blue-collar mentality through the 13 weeks of the season.

The coaches, players, school community and beyond enjoyed the special journey for the Broncos, who are 27-8 since the start of the 2020 season.

"The past three years have been the best run in the 50-year history of Western Brown football," Western Brown athletic director Tim Cook said.

The Broncos earned back-to-back 11-win seasons and advanced to the regional final in 2021 for the first time in program history. Western Brown had never won a playoff game prior to 2020 when Broncos coach Nick Osborne arrived as head coach.

Osborne couldn't be more proud of the 22 seniors this fall as the team completed an 11-2 record. Western Brown won the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division and was a No. 2 seed in Region 8.

"They changed the culture for Western Brown football I truly believe for years to come," Osborne said.

Novak, a 2021 Ohio Mr. Football finalist, completed his high school career with 14,127 yards passing which is No. 3 on the Ohio High School Athletic Association career passing yards list. He threw for 4,203 yards and 35 touchdowns during this memorable season in which he passed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (Athens High School) on the state record book in mid-September.

Novak's 131 touchdown passes is also on the state record list in that category. He rushed for 2,830 yards and 46 touchdowns in his career, too.

Osborne said he appreciated coaching Novak and knows his legacy is set throughout the state for his "great career."

"He's going to do great things at the collegiate level," Osborne said.

Novak's talent on the football field was an example to others. He was personable around grade-school students who often wanted a photo or an autograph at games in looking up to the 6-foot-6 quarterback.

"Drew Novak was a special player that very seldom comes through a high school football program if ever," Cook said. "And on top of his athletic talent, he is as humble and appreciative of just being a high school player as anyone I have ever been around."

On Friday night, Novak threw for 412 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in his final high school game. Senior Zachery Chisman had 23 receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown in the regional semifinal, too.

Novak has appreciated everything about the Broncos' program.

"Western Brown football has been my life for a very long time ever since I was little," Novak said. "It's going to be very hard to not wear the brown and gold again."

Cook said the program has plenty of anticipation about the future thanks to the seniors.

"These kids have represented Western Brown football with class, hard work and a positive attitude that exemplify Bronco football for years to come," Cook said.

