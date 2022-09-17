Watch Now
Western Brown's Drew Novak surpasses Joe Burrow on OHSAA's career passing yards list

Western Brown QB nears 12,000 career passing yards
Provided
Western Brown senior quarterback Drew Novak with Broncos coach Nick Osborne after Novak went past 10,000 career yards on Aug. 20.
Posted at 11:30 PM, Sep 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-16 23:30:10-04

MOUNT ORAB, Ohio — Western Brown High School senior quarterback Drew Novak surpassed Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the Ohio High School Athletic Association's career passing yards list Friday night.

Novak helped to lead the Broncos past host Miami Trace 51-14.

He entered Friday night's game with 11,367 yards career passing yards, seventh on the state list. He had 12 touchdowns and 1,443 passing yards this season, ranking sixth nationally in passing yards this season, according to MaxPreps.

Novak needed just 62 yards to pass Burrow, a former Athens High School standout, on the state's career list for most passing yards. Burrow won Ohio Mr. Football honors in 2014 at Athens.

Western Brown coach Nick Osborne said the team is still compiling the official statistics on its hour-plus drive back to Mount Orab late Friday night after the victory over Miami Trace.

Novak played only the first half, but it is estimated he finished with over 300 yards passing. Western Brown led 44-0 at halftime.

While Novak doesn't seek the attention, Osborne said he will look back years from now with great fondness about the career milestone.

"It's definitely a cool experience for him," Osborne said of Novak's ascension on the state list.

Western Brown (3-1) plays host to New Richmond (5-0) in a Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American division game Sept. 23.

