West Clermont travels to Lakota East for the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota East football team has experienced a resurgence this year after just one win in 2023.

“It’s been great especially this season just turning it around; it’s been a really fun thing to see and see a culture change,” said Lakota East senior quarterback JT Kitna said.

Lakota East (7-3), the No. 8 seed in Division I, Region 4, plays host to No. 9 West Clermont (7-3) in a first-round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner plays No. 1 seed Moeller (9-1) or No. 16 Sycamore (1-9) in a regional quarterfinal Nov. 8.

West Clermont is seeking its first postseason win since the program started in 2017.

Lakota East has an opportunity to earn its first playoff victory since Oct. 9, 2020.

Former NFL player Jon Kitna, JT’s father, said the East program has been transformed in his second year at the helm. Lakota East has earned a 7-3 record after a 1-9 record in 2023.

“We believe better people make better players,” Jon Kitna said. “The players, their families and my staff have bought into that. It takes a lot of energy.”

The offseason made a world of difference. The players’ commitment to 6 a.m. workouts starting after the 2023 season never wavered. Winter and spring sports also had an impact.

“It’s a four-year development for these young men for their bodies and their minds,” Jon Kitna said. “That was the biggest key for us. The catalyst for us. The leadership has developed in the weight room. I love the weight room because the bar never lies.”

All of those elements have prepared the Thunderhawks for the postseason starting this week.

“Going from 1-9 and now being 7-3, it’s exciting for these guys,” Kitna said. “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs on that journey over the last two years of trying to learn how to consistently be at our best. But, they’ve embraced that. And so it’s been pretty great.”

The Thunderhawks are led by several players including JT Kitna, who has thrown for 2,205 yards and 22 touchdowns. The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) verbal commit has also rushed for 184 yards and four touchdowns.

“I’m proud of him because he doesn’t really listen to the noise,” Jon Kitna said. “He’s very confident in his purpose and the will of God for his life.”

Junior running back Ryder Hooks has rushed for 993 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Zion Neal has 36 receptions for 554 yards and seven touchdowns. Neal is one of five receivers with more 20 receptions this season.

“That’s the thing I love about our guys on offense is they’re unselfish,” Kitna said. “You have to be in our system. Our system is not going to highlight one guy.”

Defensively, senior linebacker Cohen Reip has 118 tackles (67 solo) including 10 tackles for loss.

“He’s a tackling machine,” Kitna said. “He plays sideline to sideline. I think he’s learned the game more this year. He’s learned to trust his teammates more that they’ll do their job.”

Senior defensive back Connor Kruse has 91 tackles (52 solo) and four interceptions.

Kitna said the defensive line has improved “astronomically” this year, too.

“I don’t care about who you’re playing — it’s all about the line play, offensive and defensive line,” Kitna said.

That will be key Friday night against West Clermont, which is enjoying its first winning season since 2017.

“Their offensive line is big, massive,” Kitna said. “And they run the ball really effectively in their scheme. And then upfront on their defense, they’ve got a three-man front that really gets after it and causes problems for you. So we’ve got to control the line of scrimmage on both sides.”

The Wolves have won five of their past six games with the only loss during that stretch being at Winton Woods (12-7) Oct. 11.

“I’m just really proud of the guys,” West Clermont coach Ben Moorman said. “They’ve worked really super hard all year.”

Jim Kearns West Clermont coach Ben Moorman has led the Wolves to a 7-3 record and a No. 9 seed in Division I, Region 4.

Moorman said since January the Wolves have believed they can play with anybody.

“They’re proud of the work they’ve put in,” Moorman said.

The Wolves have prided themselves on playing really good defense and running the football with some passing sprinkled into the offense.

The key offensively has been getting the football into the hands of senior quarterback Bo Rickman and junior running back Landon Young.

Rickman has rushed for 912 yards and 12 touchdowns. Young has rushed for 1,344 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We want them on the field as often as possible,” Moorman said.

Senior Zander Hauck is a versatile player who had 80 all-purpose yards in a Week 10 win at Little Miami. Moorman said Hauck is a “utility knife” who is a wide receiver, defensive back, punter and special teams returner.

Defensively, senior outside linebacker Julian Hinkston has 72 tackles (41 solo) and a fumble recovery.

“Julian has come a long way since his sophomore year,” Moorman said. “He is one of the team leaders. He’s been tremendous.”

Hinkston has been effective on special teams, too. Moorman said Hinkston’s contributions have been “spectacular.”

“He’s all over the place,” Moorman said. “He plays with really good leverage, really good speed.”

Junior defensive end Caillou Robinson (6-2, 250) has 53 tackles (33 solo), eight sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Robinson became the program’s career sacks leader this season, too.

“His motor is just unbelievable,” Moorman said. “He’s battled through some injuries. He hasn’t missed a game or a snap.”

Senior cornerback Daeveon Bennett has a team-leading three interceptions.

“He has really grown a ton,” Moorman said. “He played wide receiver last year. This year we pulled him over to defense. He is tied for second in the ECC for interceptions.”

Moorman, the Wolves’ defensive coordinator last season, was the special teams coordinator in 2022. He said this has been a special journey this season.

“The kids have really just worked their tails off as the season goes on,” Moorman said. “They’re really excited about the opportunity” Friday night.

Moorman said Lakota East will be a challenge on the road but the Wolves are committed to competing for one another.

“Anytime you go play in the GMC that’s a gauntlet of a conference,” Moorman said. “They’ve played and beaten seven really good teams. The key is to make sure we stay together and connected.”

