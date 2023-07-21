'He brings the energy and passion': Jon Kitna makes a strong impact at Lakota East

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jon Kitna quickly snaps the ball and moves to the right side of the offensive line to block some defenders who are not even half his age.

The former longtime NFL quarterback is wearing long sleeves and shorts while wearing a 'Hawks' hat. Watching Kitna play center is clearly out of the ordinary for those who haven't been to a practice during this new era of Lakota East football.

However, the offensive drill isn't a joke. In fact, Kitna raises his voice at a wide receiver for missing an assignment during an early morning practice this week.

There was plenty of attention given to Kitna, 50, when he was named the Lakota East coach in February.

But, the former Bengals quarterback means business in his first preseason. He's also about connecting with the players on a different level than what they may be accustomed to during the summer.

"We love to get out there with the kids every now and then and practice," Kitna said. "They think it's funny, too, so we have a good time."

Kitna's leadership on the field and in the weight room has changed the outlook for the Thunderhawks (3-7 in 2022), who open the season at Centerville Aug. 18.

"The kids are fantastic - showing up every day," Kitna said. "We just came off of having two weeks off. We had a great month of June in the weight room. They've been getting after it. We've really seen their bodies changing and their strength and speed numbers getting better. So it's been fantastic."

Senior linebacker Marvin Richter said the journey since February has been difficult at times, but also significant in changing the program.

"I feel that from past years it's been real different," Richter said. I love 'Coach Kit.' He brings the energy and passion. I can tell he loves this game. And it feels like his passion and energy inspires me to be better and come to football 100% every single day."

Richter said he wakes up at 5 a.m. each day - two hours earlier than normal. He said his grades and his life have improved since February.

"I think deep down coach always talks about real men, rejecting passivity and everything," Richter said. "I think coach first wants us to understand ourselves and be good outside of football. He wants us to be just men. Just stronger, better all-around and that will build into football."

Senior wide receiver Andy Vogelmann said Kitna is more than a coach. He's a mentor.

"He's brought a new formational energy for the players basically," Vogelmann said. "He's making us better football players and people as a brotherhood together."

That's why there will be plenty of anticipation around the school community as it prepares for the first home game Aug. 25 against visiting Hamilton.

"I feel like there is going to be a new passion for our football team," Vogelmann said. "The stands probably a little bit more energy in them. They're used to watching the same football for a decade. It's just something different, something new. So it should be pretty exciting."

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter