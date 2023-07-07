'We can really have a state run': Taft football has plenty of potential entering this season

CINCINNATI — The summer theme hasn't changed at Stargel Stadium this month.

For the Taft High School football team, everything is earned and nothing is given. It's a mantra Taft coach Tyler Williams emphasizes without hesitation entering his third season.

What the Senators have added is a 'next man up' mentality, with instruction to the players that change is inevitable so everyone has to be focused on the game regardless of injuries or other adversity during a season.

"The kids believe," Williams said Friday afternoon. "At first it was just talk to tell kids that, 'Hey you got an opportunity to go on to college. You got an opportunity to win a state championship.' Now, they're seeing it. The past group we just had we just sent I think eight kids to college. We were two games away from a state championship. So our kids are definitely believing that now. And they know the offseason grind is a big part to being able to play 16 weeks."

Taft (11-3 in 2022) was a Division IV regional runner-up last season after a 7-0 loss to eventual state runner-up Wyoming.

The Senators are 20-5 with five playoff wins the past two years. So it goes without saying the team is hungry for an opportunity to play for a state championship in Canton.

"I feel this year we can really have a state run," Taft senior defensive back/athlete Tayshawn Banks said.

Banks, who is verbally committed to the University of Pittsburgh, is one of several key returning players with a significant amount of talent.

"It feels good because knowing you got somebody on your left and on your right that's going to hold you down through the play, help you get through a play," Banks said. "If the play was to get hard I know they wouldn't give up. I know I wouldn't give up. A great feeling."

There are other players with verbal college commitments including senior defensive end Elias Rudolph (Michigan) and senior wide receiver/defensive back Jay'Quan Bostic (West Virginia). Defensive back Quinton Price is also another senior to watch on defense.

"I think this will be a very, very physical and fast defense this year," Williams said.

Taft has at least 10 returning starters this season as its prepares for the season opener against visiting Pleasure Ridge Park (Louisville, Ky.) at Aug. 18 at Stargel Stadium.

"I think they are definitely super similar to Taft," Williams said of PRP. "I got to watch some film on them. I got to do a little bit of research on them just from watching some Louisville football. I thought that was one of the best matchups that we could get starting it off. They are a (Class) 6A team so that's even better to test where we are at."

Offensively, Taft has senior Armoud Seals at quarterback after he threw 3,095 yards and 25 touchdowns in 10 games for Woodward in 2022, according to the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference website. He rushed for 601 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games.

Taft senior running back CJ Hawkins rushed for 1,400-plus yards and more than a dozen touchdowns.

"He's definitely electrifying when he gets the ball in his hands," Williams said. "His body has changed tremendously. He went from 190 pounds to 200 (pounds) - all muscle. He probably chopped his 40 (yard dash time) down. He's a great leader for us - on and off the field."

Bostic is a two-way player at receiver and safety and Williams said he will be a significant part of the team. Bostic has put in extra work and has been instrumental with the younger players. His route running has also improved.

Williams mentioned freshman slot receiver and special teams returner Eddie Holloway will be a player to watch for the Senators, too.

"He's electric; he's definitely a special kid to have on the team," Williams said.

Junior defensive tackle Drayden Pavey has a number of significant scholarship offers and is able to play guard, offensive tackle and tight end, too.

"He can do it all," Williams said. "He's a pretty athletic kid."

Rudolph is one of three all-state players for Taft including Banks and Bostic.

"I'm so proud of him," Williams said of Rudolph. "He was able to commit to the University of Michigan. The recruiting process has been kind of tough for him. He had a lot of teams tugging at him. He happened to make his decision last week and it was an amazing decision. I told him I'm proud of him. Now, it's time to focus on your senior year. Get bigger, get stronger and lead your team to a victory."

The Senators are certainly focused on having a memorable season with a great of talent and leadership as the foundation.

"Our kids have been working really hard," Williams said. "We've been having workouts three days a week. Some of the guys are coming up here on Tuesday and Thursday to get extra work in. We've been having film study. Our kids are definitely becoming leaders right now."

