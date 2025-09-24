Undefeated Seton High School volleyball team ranked No. 36 nationally by MaxPreps

CINCINNATI — The undefeated Seton High School volleyball team is ranked No. 36 nationally by MaxPreps this week.

Seton is the only Ohio girls volleyball team ranked in the MaxPreps Top 50 national rankings.

“Seton is very proud of our exceptional volleyball program,” Seton athletic director Wendy Smith said. “The student-athletes each have incredible talents, dedication and a deep connection as a team and a program. Their ability to focus and work together is remarkable. This dedication, effort and teamwork is what defines our amazing volleyball program.”

The team continues to enjoy significant fan support this season, too.

"The Seton volleyball families, amazing Seton students, administration and the Seton community provide energy and support,” coach Kelly Crowley said.

Crowley said the talented team, leadership, connectivity and state championship experience have been keys this season.

“Their ability to focus and work together is remarkable,” Smith said. “This dedication, effort and teamwork is what defines our amazing volleyball program.”

The Saints, ranked No. 1 in Ohio by MaxPreps, won their 15th consecutive match Tuesday night with a 25-16, 25-13, 25-12 win at Mount Notre Dame.

Seton (15-0) is scheduled to play at Ursuline Academy (10-5) Thursday night. Seton also started the season with a 15-0 record in 2023.

Seton is the reigning Division I state champion.

Seton earned its seventh volleyball state championship in program history in November 2024. The Saints defeated Cleveland St. Joseph Academy 26-24, 25-16, 25-15 in the Division I girls volleyball state final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter